Hero's electric streetfighter Ubex breaks cover: What to expect

The Ubex keeps things practical with a single-piece stepped seat, split pillion grab rails, disk brakes on both ends, and a cost-friendly switch to telescopic forks. It runs on a big battery paired with a mid-mounted motor and chain drive for solid city range. Expect handy touches like a TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation.

The Ubex will take on EVs from Bajaj and TVS

Hero will sell the Ubex through its premium dealerships to take on rivals like Bajaj and TVS EVs.

There's also another model in the pipeline—the VXZ—developed alongside Zero Motorcycles.

The electric bike scene in India is definitely heating up.