HMSI records 20% month-on-month growth in July: Check best-sellers
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) just had a strong July, selling 5,15,378 bikes and scooters—a solid 20% jump from June.
Most of these were snapped up in India, while about 49,000 units headed overseas.
Major developments from HMSI last month
From April to July, HMSI moved nearly 19 lakh units overall.
To mark their 25th anniversary, they dropped two new rides: the tech-packed CB125 Hornet for city commuters and the budget-friendly Shine 100 DX—both now open for bookings.