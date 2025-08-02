Ford recalls over 3 lakh cars, SUVs in US Auto Aug 02, 2025

Ford is recalling over 3 lakh cars and SUVs in the US because of a brake issue that could make stopping harder and raise crash risks.

The glitch, found in the Electric Brake Booster, can hit during normal driving or when using driver-assist features.

Affected models include some 2025 Lincoln Navigators, Ford F-150s, Expeditions, Broncos, and Rangers.