Ford recalls over 3 lakh cars, SUVs in US
Ford is recalling over 3 lakh cars and SUVs in the US because of a brake issue that could make stopping harder and raise crash risks.
The glitch, found in the Electric Brake Booster, can hit during normal driving or when using driver-assist features.
Affected models include some 2025 Lincoln Navigators, Ford F-150s, Expeditions, Broncos, and Rangers.
Owners will be contacted starting August 25
Starting August 25, Ford will contact affected owners. They'll fix the problem with a free software update—either remotely or at dealerships.
If you think your car might be on the list, you can check your status or get help by calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332.
Ford's financial struggles are deepening
This recall adds to Ford's recent struggles—they reported a $36 million loss last quarter thanks to recall costs and dropping their EV program (even though revenue went up).
Plus, new US tariffs could cost them $2 billion this year; they've managed to offset about half so far.