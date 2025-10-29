Honda Activa hits 35 million sales milestone in India
Honda's Activa just crossed a massive milestone—over 3.5 crore (35 million) units sold in India since its debut back in 2001.
For 24 years, it's been the country's top-selling scooter.
Today, you can pick from the classic Activa 110, the bigger Activa 125, or even the new electric Activa e (launched late-2024), which claims a 102km range per charge.
Steady growth over the years
Activa's growth has been steady: one crore sold by 2015, two crore by 2018, and now three and a half crore by October 2025.
It still makes up almost half of all Honda two-wheelers sold in India this year—proof that people keep coming back for more.
Global significance for Honda
India isn't just Honda's biggest market for scooters—it's where major milestones happen.
In May 2025, Honda rolled out its global 500 millionth motorcycle from its Gujarat plant—and yep, it was an Activa.
With plans to hit one billion bikes worldwide by 2048, India is clearly at the heart of Honda's big ambitions.