Triumph's new Trident 800 is a middleweight naked bike
Triumph has unveiled the Trident 800, a fresh middleweight naked bike packing a punchy 798cc triple engine with 115hp and 84Nm of torque.
Slotted between the Trident 660 and Street Triple 765R, it's aimed at riders who want both everyday comfort and some weekend thrills.
The bike comes equipped with lean-sensitive cornering ABS
You get a new steel frame, Showa suspension, and strong twin front disk brakes.
For tech, there's lean-sensitive cornering ABS, traction control, plus three riding modes—Road, Sport, and Rain—so you're covered whatever the weather or mood.
It costs GBP 9,195 (around ₹10.72 lakh)
At GBP 9,195 (about ₹10.72 lakh), the Trident 800 balances midrange power with comfy ergonomics and an easy-to-handle seat height of 810mm.
It's great for anyone ready to move up from entry bikes or wanting an approachable performance ride without going overboard.