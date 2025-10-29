Triumph's new Trident 800 is a middleweight naked bike

You get a new steel frame, Showa suspension, and strong twin front disk brakes. For tech, there's lean-sensitive cornering ABS, traction control, plus three riding modes—Road, Sport, and Rain—so you're covered whatever the weather or mood.

It costs GBP 9,195 (around ₹10.72 lakh)

At GBP 9,195 (about ₹10.72 lakh), the Trident 800 balances midrange power with comfy ergonomics and an easy-to-handle seat height of 810mm.

It's great for anyone ready to move up from entry bikes or wanting an approachable performance ride without going overboard.