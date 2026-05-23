Honda Cars India announces 6 launches including hybrids and EVs
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Honda Cars India just announced it is rolling out six launches in 2026-27, including hybrids and EVs.
The move is all about making Honda a bigger player in the Indian market, and CEO Takashi Nakajima shared the news during the launch of the City facelift and ZR-V.
Honda electric SUV to be exported
Expect to see Honda's first electric SUV (built on its 0 Alpha concept), which is already being tested across India and will be exported abroad.
Plus, Honda might bring back fan favorites like Civic, Accord, and CR-V as limited imports.
The ZR-V marks Honda's return to the premium segment, with CKD assembly at Greater Noida being considered to support these launches.