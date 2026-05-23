Honda Cars India openly seeks partners to grow, cut costs Auto May 23, 2026

Honda Cars India is actively searching for partners to help it grow and cut costs in the Indian car market.

President Takashi Nakajima put it simply, "Strategy-wise, I think we can say that we are open and actively searching for friends."

This is the first time Honda has openly said it's looking for alliances, following previous reports that it was exploring alliances with local OEMs.