Honda Cars India openly seeks partners to grow, cut costs
Honda Cars India is actively searching for partners to help it grow and cut costs in the Indian car market.
President Takashi Nakajima put it simply, "Strategy-wise, I think we can say that we are open and actively searching for friends."
This is the first time Honda has openly said it's looking for alliances, following previous reports that it was exploring alliances with local OEMs.
Honda targets sub-4-meter and midsize SUVs
Teaming up could help Honda make more cars locally and fill gaps in its lineup, especially since it doesn't offer popular sub-4-meter SUVs, which are huge in India right now.
Honda plans to launch new, India-focused models from 2028, aiming at both sub-4-meter and midsize SUVs.
India now a Honda core market
This push fits into Honda's updated global strategy, where India is now a core market alongside North America and Japan.
It already has factories in Greater Noida and Tapukara to support its expansion here.