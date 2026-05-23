Honda recalls almost 60,000 SUVs for blurry or blank cameras

Honda to replace faulty cameras

After digging into returned parts and market trends since May 2024, Honda found the issue was a real safety concern, while General Motors collaborated and helped analyze parts and data.

By May 2026, Honda decided to pull the trigger on the recall.

While there have been over 2,400 warranty claims about this problem, thankfully no accidents or injuries have happened.

Honda says it will swap out those faulty cameras with new ones that keep moisture out and work reliably.