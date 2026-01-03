Honda is developing a new electric scooter for India

Honda is said to be working on a new electric scooter specifically designed for the Indian market. The company's previous attempts at entering the EV segment with Activa e: and QC1 models have not been very successful. Now, Honda is looking to make a comeback in this growing market by offering a more localized and competitively priced electric scooter.

Past performance Previous EV models and their challenges Honda's first foray into the Indian EV market was with the Activa e: and QC1. These models were based on global versions but modified for India. The Activa e: is India's only scooter with a factory-backed battery-swapping network. However, its high price, subscription costs, and limited boot space due to under-seat battery placement have made it less appealing to consumers.

Model review QC1 model's features and limitations The QC1 model addressed some of the Activa e:'s shortcomings with a 26-liter boot and home charging capability. However, it still lagged behind mainstream EVs with a top speed of just 50km/h and an 80km claimed IDC range. A full charge on this scooter takes almost seven hours, making it less efficient than other electric scooters in the market.