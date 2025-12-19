Is your vehicle BS-IV or VI compliant? Check now

India has made a major leap in vehicle emission norms over the past decade. The transition from BS-IV to BS-VI standards in 2020 was a big step toward controlling vehicular pollution. If you're wondering whether your car or bike is compliant with these standards, there are three simple ways to find out. Here are the details.

Online verification Check compliance through VAHAN portal The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched the VAHAN portal, a digital platform providing detailed information about registered vehicles in India. By visiting the official website and entering your vehicle registration number, you can instantly access data related to model, fuel type, and emission standard. This method is one of the simplest and most accurate since it pulls information directly from government records.

Document verification Check your vehicle's registration certificate In many states, the registration certificate (RC) of a vehicle clearly mentions whether it is BS-IV or BS-VI compliant. This official proof of ownership issued by the Regional Transport Office carries important details about the vehicle. If your RC is printed in the recent digital format, you will likely see "BS-VI" or "BS-IV" mentioned under emission or fuel section. You can also check mParivahan mobile application for digital RC data from government database.