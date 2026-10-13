Bayon is Hyundai's answer to Maruti Suzuki Victoris in India
What's the story
Hyundai has officially unveiled the India-spec Bayon, a new addition to its SUV lineup. The vehicle will sit between the Venue and Creta models and is expected to strengthen Hyundai's foothold in the mid-size SUV segment. The company has opened bookings for the Bayon at ₹11,000 online and across authorized dealerships. Deliveries are expected during the festive season.
Design
A look at the design
The Bayon adopts Hyundai's latest 'Art of Steel' design language with a layered front fascia and split headlamps.
It gets slim LED daytime running lights on the bonnet's edge, while the main headlamp units are positioned lower down in the bumper.
The SUV also features pronounced wheel arches, sharp character lines, and petal-style alloy wheels for a muscular look.
Interior highlights
The SUV gets a dual-screen setup with 12.3-inch displays
The Bayon comes with a dual-screen setup of two 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.
The connected screens create a curved panoramic effect, giving the dashboard a modern look.
It also gets Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), accelerated by NVIDIA, which provides online navigation, split-screen view, personalized controls among other things.
Tech integration
It comes with a generative AI voice assistant
The Bayon has Hyundai Motor India's first-ever Generative AI Voice Assistant, powered by Perplexity and SoundHound AI.
The system can answer conversational queries about weather, travel plans, hotels/restaurants, places to visit, among other things.
It also offers Hyundai Bluelink with over 70 connected car functions such as remote controls for various vehicle functions, vehicle status information and location-based services.
Engine specs
The vehicle draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine
The Bayon is powered by a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated MPi petrol engine that makes 115hp and 144Nm of torque.
The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or CVT, which Hyundai calls Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).
The company has not announced the SUV's pricing yet, but it is expected to sit below the Creta in its lineup.