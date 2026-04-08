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Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai India to hike car prices from May
Hyundai India to hike car prices from May
The company said the decision is due to various cost escalations

Hyundai India to hike car prices from May

By Mudit Dube
Apr 08, 2026
11:26 am
What's the story

Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 1% on its entire range of cars, effective May 2026. The company said the decision is due to various cost escalations. The exact increase will depend on the specific model and variant of the car.

Cost absorption

Hyundai tried to absorb rising costs

In its stock exchange filing, Hyundai said it has always tried to absorb rising costs in order to protect customers from price fluctuations. However, the company also acknowledged that the steep rise in input costs has made it necessary to implement a small price revision. This way, the financial burden of escalating costs is partially passed on to consumers through this marginal increase in car prices.

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