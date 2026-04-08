Hyundai India to hike car prices from May
By Mudit Dube
Apr 08, 2026 11:26 am
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 1% on its entire range of cars, effective May 2026. The company said the decision is due to various cost escalations. The exact increase will depend on the specific model and variant of the car.
Cost absorption
Hyundai tried to absorb rising costs
In its stock exchange filing, Hyundai said it has always tried to absorb rising costs in order to protect customers from price fluctuations. However, the company also acknowledged that the steep rise in input costs has made it necessary to implement a small price revision. This way, the financial burden of escalating costs is partially passed on to consumers through this marginal increase in car prices.