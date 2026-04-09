Hyundai introduces Creta Summer Edition at ₹12L: Check features

Hyundai has launched the 'Creta Summer Edition' variants in India, with prices starting at ₹12.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The new models come with added features across different trims of the popular mid-size SUV. The upgrades focus on enhancing technology, convenience, and safety without any changes to the powertrain line-up.

Variant details The Summer Edition is offered across 6 trims The Summer Edition is available in EX, EX(O), S(O), S(O) Knight, SX, and SX Premium trims. The base model starts at ₹12.05 lakh for the petrol MT variant while the top-end SX Premium diesel MT variant costs ₹17.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The new models come with features like Smart Key and push-button start for entry-level buyers to quad-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, and LED DRLs, rear window sunshade and rear camera, among other features.

Tech upgrades The SUV also gets dashcam and digital cluster The SX Summer Edition gets a new 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster and dashcam. The SX Premium Summer Edition further enhances the package with features like Surround View Monitor (SVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), and front parking sensors. These additions improve overall safety and ease of driving, especially in urban environments.

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