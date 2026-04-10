Hyundai showcases IONIQ Earth, Venus EV concepts
What's the story
Hyundai has officially unveiled its premium all-electric IONIQ brand in China, with the introduction of two new concepts: the Earth and Venus. The move marks a major step for the South Korean automaker, which has been popular in China but never launched its IONIQ line there. Both models are expected to go into production in the future, expanding Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) lineup.
Design details
Earth is an SUV with a matte aurora shield finish
The Hyundai Earth is an SUV concept with a bold and intimidating exterior. It comes in a special purple color called Aurora Shield, which has a matte finish. The design features glass elements between pillars for visibility and suicide doors at the rear, similar to Rolls Royce models. The windshield is raked while the bonnet is short and separate from the bumper area.
Unique features
Venus is a high-riding sedan with Lamborghini-inspired design
The Hyundai Venus is a high-riding sedan concept with conventional doors. It features a Lamborghini-inspired fascia with sleek LED DRLs and comes in a Radiant Gold shade. The exterior has chopped carbon fiber plastics while the interior boasts gold accents, sporty seats, premium soft-touch materials with stitching, an elegant steering wheel, twin wireless chargers, gold ambient lighting and a large central infotainment screen that integrates its instrument cluster as well.