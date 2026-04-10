Both models are expected to go into production

Hyundai showcases IONIQ Earth, Venus EV concepts

By Akash Pandey 05:54 pm Apr 10, 202605:54 pm

What's the story

Hyundai has officially unveiled its premium all-electric IONIQ brand in China, with the introduction of two new concepts: the Earth and Venus. The move marks a major step for the South Korean automaker, which has been popular in China but never launched its IONIQ line there. Both models are expected to go into production in the future, expanding Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) lineup.