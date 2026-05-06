Hyundai marks 30 years in India with ₹45,000cr investment
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Hyundai just hit its 30-year mark in India!
Since entering India in 1996, the company has sold over 13.5 million vehicles, making it the country's top passenger car exporter.
To celebrate, Hyundai's going all-in with a massive ₹45,000 crore investment through fiscal 2030 to ramp up manufacturing, launch new models (including EVs and hybrids), and electrify its lineup.
Chennai Pune output up 8%
By 2028, Hyundai's factories in Chennai and Pune will boost their output by 8%, reaching an annual capacity of nearly 1.1 million cars.
The brand has also led exports on a cumulative basis.
Basically, they've been setting trends, and don't look like they're slowing down anytime soon.