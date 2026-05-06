Hyundai marks 30 years in India with ₹45,000cr investment Auto May 06, 2026

Hyundai just hit its 30-year mark in India!

Since entering India in 1996, the company has sold over 13.5 million vehicles, making it the country's top passenger car exporter.

To celebrate, Hyundai's going all-in with a massive ₹45,000 crore investment through fiscal 2030 to ramp up manufacturing, launch new models (including EVs and hybrids), and electrify its lineup.