Hyundai owners could save 15% on insurance by driving safely
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has launched a new program that could help owners of its Bluelink-connected cars save up to 15% on their own-damage insurance premiums. The initiative is part of a usage-based insurance scheme, which rewards safe driving behavior. The scores will be calculated using vehicle data, eliminating the need for additional tracking devices.
Evaluation process
How the new program works
The new program assesses customers' driving patterns over the last three months and assigns them a score.
This score can be used by participating insurers to offer additional benefits at policy renewal time.
The initiative is designed to promote safer driving rather than just relying on traditional insurance pricing models.
App features
How to check your score
Customers with insurance renewals due in the next 90 days can check their usage-based insurance (UBI) scores via Hyundai's Bluelink app.
They can choose to share these scores with insurers, with a score of 70 or above possibly making them eligible for insurance benefits.
The score is calculated from vehicle data collected through Hyundai's Bluelink connected-car platform, without any extra devices needed.
Score factors
Driving dynamics considered for scoring
The UBI score is determined by key driving dynamics such as rapid acceleration, deceleration, and braking, speed control, and idling behavior.
Customers scoring below the eligibility threshold can use personalized driving tips available through the Bluelink app to improve their habits and possibly qualify for benefits at a later renewal.
Intermediary role
Hyundai India Insurance Broking will facilitate sharing of scores
Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB) will act as a bridge between the automaker and participating insurers, facilitating the sharing of driving scores with customer consent.
The first phase of this program will include Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.