Champions League: Liverpool's unbeaten run ends with defeat versus Fenerbahce

In a surprising move, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola made five changes to the squad that lost to Arsenal three days earlier.

Among the starters was 19-year-old Trey Nyoni, who scored his first professional goal with a deflected volley that beat Ederson.

However, Fenerbahce equalized quickly through Mason Greenwood's free-kick, which took a big deflection off Jeremy Jacquet and left Alisson stranded in goal.