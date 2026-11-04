Paris Saint-Germain break Champions League record with Villarreal rout
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set a new record in the UEFA Champions League by scoring four goals in the first 17 minutes of their match against Villarreal. Holders PSG went on to thrash the Spanish side 6-0 and maintain their place at the top of the standings after four games in the 2026-27 season. It was a convincing and ruthless show from the French side.
Match details
PSG go 4-0 up in 17 minutes
The match at El Madrigal saw PSG take an unassailable early lead, thanks to some poor defending from Villarreal.
The first goal came in the ninth minute when midfielder Joao Neves capitalized on a loose ball after an unsuccessful corner kick.
Desire Doue scored the second in the 12th minute, Senny Mayulu added another just a minute later, and Fabian Ruiz completed the blitz in the 17th minute.
Maghnes Akliouche made an assist each in the 12th and 17th minutes.
Second half surge
Ruiz and Boly add 2 more goals after halftime
PSG's dominance didn't stop at four goals as they added two more after halftime.
Ruiz scored his second in the 50th minute, while 17-year-old David Boly scored on his Champions League debut in the 78th minute to complete the rout.
Despite missing key players like Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes due to thigh injuries and long-term absentee Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (ruptured ACL), PSG managed to secure their 10th consecutive win across all competitions this season.
Records
PSG clock these UCL feats
As per Opta, PSG set the record for the fastest team to score four goals in the Champions League (16 minutes and 2 seconds). The previous record was held by Real Madrid against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.
PSG have not lost any of their last 14 Champions League matches and have equaled the longest unbeaten run by a French club in the competition (14 for Lyon in 2004-2006).
Details
Match stats and points table
Visitors PSG had 12 shots on target from 22 attempts. Villarreal managed two shots on target from 14 attempts.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, PSG dominated the numbers (43-10).
PSG completed 677 passes with Villarreal managing 234. PSG also had 70.9% ball possession.
After 4 matches, table-toppers PSG have scored a whopping 20 goals and own 12 points.
Meanwhile, Villarreal have three points from 4 games. Villarreal have conceded 14 goals already.