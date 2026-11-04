Paris Saint-Germain break Champions League record with Villarreal rout

The match at El Madrigal saw PSG take an unassailable early lead, thanks to some poor defending from Villarreal.

The first goal came in the ninth minute when midfielder Joao Neves capitalized on a loose ball after an unsuccessful corner kick.

Desire Doue scored the second in the 12th minute, Senny Mayulu added another just a minute later, and Fabian Ruiz completed the blitz in the 17th minute.

Maghnes Akliouche made an assist each in the 12th and 17th minutes.