GRAP 2 anti-pollution curbs imposed after Delhi-NCR AQI crosses 300
What's the story
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect. This decision comes as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to 324, falling into the "very poor" category for the first time this season. The CAQM said that unfavorable weather conditions are likely to keep air quality in this category over the next few days.
Pollution control
Stage II GRAP measures implemented in NCR
Under Stage II of GRAP, authorities in Delhi-NCR have been directed to intensify efforts to control dust and vehicular pollution.
Measures include regular mechanical cleaning of roads, water sprinkling, and the use of anti-smog guns.
Proper collection of garbage and construction waste is also mandated along with action against open burning of waste.
Traffic police will be deployed at busy roads to reduce congestion, while checks for valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates will be intensified.
Pollution enforcement
Power plants, industries to face stricter inspections
Furthermore, industries, brick kilns, and power plants will face stricter inspections to ensure compliance with pollution-control rules.
Hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries have been asked to switch from coal or firewood to electricity or gas-based appliances.
Authorities will also ensure an uninterrupted power supply to reduce dependence on diesel generators.
Transport measures
CAQM advises residents to use public transport
To curb vehicular emissions, the government will increase the frequency of metro, RRTS, and CNG/electric bus services.
Offices are encouraged to arrange shared transport for employees.
The CAQM has advised residents to use public transport or carpool while maintaining their vehicles properly with valid PUC certificates.
Residents are also advised against burning garbage and using diesel generators unnecessarily during this time.
Weather forecast
Meteorologist warns of worsening pollution levels
Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya has warned that the smog season has begun and weather conditions could worsen pollution levels in the coming days.
He said most AQI sensors across Delhi NCR are now reporting levels above 300, with many climbing into the 400-500 range.
Dahiya added that no favorable meteorological conditions are expected over the next seven to 10 days, predicting worsening smog across Delhi-NCR and the northern plains.