GRAP 2 anti-pollution curbs imposed after Delhi-NCR AQI crosses 300 

Under Stage II of GRAP, authorities in Delhi-NCR have been directed to intensify efforts to control dust and vehicular pollution.

Measures include regular mechanical cleaning of roads, water sprinkling, and the use of anti-smog guns.

Proper collection of garbage and construction waste is also mandated along with action against open burning of waste.

Traffic police will be deployed at busy roads to reduce congestion, while checks for valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates will be intensified.