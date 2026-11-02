Kimi Antonelli bags Formula 1 2026 title, makes this record
What's the story
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has sealed the drivers' title in Formula 1 2026 season. Despite finishing 3rd at the Mexican Grand Prix, Antonelli has won his maiden championship honor in F1. He needed a top nine finish to win the title. Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won the 2026 Mexican GP. He was followed by Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who had earlier set pole.
Twitter Post
Champion!
KIMI ANTONELLI IS THE 2026 F1 WORLD CHAMPION!!! 🏆— Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2026
The youngest to ever do it at 20 years and 68 days old!#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/AtRw2RZsg9
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Youngest world champion in F1
Antonelli is now the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history. He has made history at the age of 20 years and 68 days. He beat the record of Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years and 133 days old. Antonelli is also the 1st Italian F1 winner since 1953.
Max
7th successive podium finish for Verstappen
Verstappen collected his 7th succssive podium finish since having forced to retire at the Dutch GP.
He took third place at the Italian GP earlier last month followed by a 2nd place at Spanish GP.
He finished 2nd at the Azerbaijan GP next before winning the Bahrain GP and Singapore GP respectively.
He finished 3rd at the United States GP and has now clinched the Mexican GP.
Information
138 career podium finishes and 74 race wins
Verstappen has now sealed his 11th podium finish of the season from 19 races. Overall, the Dutchman now has a whopping 138 career podiums in Formula 1. He also claimed his 74th race win in his career.
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Key numbers for Hamilton and Antonelli
Hamilton secured his 7th podium finish of the season from 19 races. Overall, he now has 209 podium finishes in F1. From 19 races this season, Antonelli owns 16 podium finishes. He has nine race wins. Overall, he has 19 podium finishes in F1.
Race
Key highights from the race
The race itself was a mix of drama and tension, especially at Scuderia Ferrari, where Charles Leclerc's aggressive moves on the first lap sparked controversy and discontent within the team, as per BBC Sport.
Verstappen capitalized on the internal conflict at Ferrari to clinch his third win in four races.
He was followed by Hamilton and Antonelli, who drove a steady race despite the chaos among front-runners.
The Italian stayed out of trouble for most of the race, only moving into the lead after others had pitted for fresh tires.
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Leclerc challenges Hamilton
Hamilton, who started on pole, was challenged by 4th-placed Leclerc on the first lap. The latter dived around the outside at Turn Four/Five chicane before cutting the corner and taking the lead. Both Hamilton and Verstappen demanded Leclerc give back his position but he stayed in front and received a five-second penalty.
Race
Leclerc finishes 4th ahead of McLaren's Norris
Leclerc held on to take fourth place, as McLaren's Lando Norris couldn't find a way through and finished fifth.
George Russell of Mercedes was sixth whereas McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished seventh.
Alpine's Franco Colapinto claimed eighth position.
RB driver Liam Lawson was ninth whereas the Alpine of Pierre Gasly took the final points place in 10th.