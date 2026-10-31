Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win ODI Tri-Series title: Stats

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis scored a brilliant 131 runs, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed with a solid 77 off 65 balls.

However, Pakistan's bowlers Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah struck twice each in the final nine overs of Sri Lanka's innings.

Afridi ended up with impressive figures of two for 50 from his 10 overs.