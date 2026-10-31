Fakhar Zaman surpasses 4,000 ODI runs with 12th hundred: Stats

Fakhar's knock of 127 had 11 fours and six sixes. He faced 99 balls.

He now owns 4,019 runs from 97 ODIs at 44.65. He recorded his 12th hundred (50s: 19).

Fakhar is now the 16th Pakistan batter to surpass 4,000 ODI runs.

As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden hundred versus Sri Lanka (50s: 5).

He owns 645 runs versus Sri Lanka at 43.