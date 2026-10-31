Fakhar Zaman surpasses 4,000 ODI runs with 12th hundred: Stats
What's the story
Fakhar Zaman played a stupendous knock of 127 in the ODI Tri-Series final versus Sri Lanka on Saturday. His knock helped Pakistan win the tournament which also featured England. Chasing a target of 326 runs, Fakhar was superb for his side as Pakistan won by 3 wickets. Notably, before delivering in the final, Fakhar struggled in the series with scores worth 16, 0, 10 and 5.
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Fakhar helps Pakistan after poor start
Pakistan were in trouble with the score being 14/2. Saad Baig joined Fakhar and they added a 149-run stand. After Baig departed, Fakhar and Salman Agha put on 57 runs for the 4th wicket. Dilshan Madushanka then dismissed Fakhar in the 34th over.
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A look at Fakhar's ODI numbers
Fakhar's knock of 127 had 11 fours and six sixes. He faced 99 balls.
He now owns 4,019 runs from 97 ODIs at 44.65. He recorded his 12th hundred (50s: 19).
Fakhar is now the 16th Pakistan batter to surpass 4,000 ODI runs.
As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden hundred versus Sri Lanka (50s: 5).
He owns 645 runs versus Sri Lanka at 43.
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Breaking down his ODI runs tally
In 34 home ODIs, Fakhar has 1,378 runs at 41.75 (100s: 4, 50s: 7). In 31 away games (home of opposition), Fakhar has managed 1,632 runs at 60.44 (100s: 6, 50s: 7). Meanwhile, across 32 neutral venue games, he owns 1,009 runs at 33.63 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).
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22nd hundred in List A cricket
Fakhar clocked his 21st hundred in List A cricket. From 177 matches, he owns 7,723 runs at an average of 45-plus. Besides his 21 hundreds, he has smashed 41 fifties.