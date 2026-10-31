Premier League: Tottenham's James Maddison fit to face Crystal Palace
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder James Maddison is fit to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday, manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed. The announcement comes after the England international had an injury scare during last week's match against Chelsea. Maddison had limped off in the 51st minute of Spurs's 2-0 win over Chelsea, raising concerns over his fitness.
Injury concerns
Maddison's fitness a concern for Spurs
Maddison's fitness was a major concern as he had missed most of last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
He had also fractured his shoulder in Tottenham's opening weekend defeat at Brentford this season.
However, De Zerbi has now confirmed that the midfielder will be available for the match against Palace despite not training like other players this week.
Training update
De Zerbi on Maddison's fitness
De Zerbi said, "This week he didn't work like the other players, but for tomorrow he is available and he is a special player for us."
He added that players coming back from long injuries like Maddison have to work harder than others.
However, the manager isn't too worried about the midfielder missing two days of training as he has been working very hard and consistently for four or five weeks.
Player influence
A look at Maddison's career at Tottenham
Since Maddison's return to the starting line-up, Tottenham have won matches against Coventry and Chelsea.
The club is currently placed 14th in the Premier League after moving out of the relegation zone.
Maddison had joined Tottenham from Leicester City in 2023 on a five-year deal worth £40 million.
He has since scored 17 goals and provided 21 assists in 85 appearances for the north London club.