Liam Dawson floors Sri Lanka with his maiden ODI four-fer
What's the story
Ben Duckett's stunning century and Liam Dawson's four-wicket haul helped England secure a consolation victory over Sri Lanka in their final ODI Tri-Series match on Thursday. Duckett scored an impressive 167 off 132 balls, helping England post a massive total of 386/5 in Lahore. In response, Dawson's four-fer saw England bowl Sri Lanka out for 331. Here's more.
Bowling
Dawson shines as Sri Lanka fall short despite Rathnayake's heroics
Sri Lanka kept up with the required run-rate for most of their innings, needing 87 off the last 10 overs.
However, England's bowlers held their nerve this time around to seal a 55-run victory.
Pavan Rathnayake's brilliant knock of 118 off just 77 balls went in vain.
Dawson was instrumental in England's victory as he dismissed Rathnayake in the 45th over.
Earlier, he dismissed Avishka Fernando (48) and Dasun Shanaka.
Asitha Fernando was his final victim.
Numbers
Dawson shines with the ball
Dawson bowled 10 overs and bagged 4/49. He recorded his maiden four-fer in ODIs.
From 14 ODIs, Dawson has bagged 19 scalps. He averages 31.
13 of his ODI scalps have come versus Sri Lanka from 8 games. He averages 22.38 versus Sri Lanka.
Overall in List A cricket, Dawson has picked 194 scalps from 177 games (158 innings) at 29-plus. He recorded his 9th four-fer, as per Cricinfo.