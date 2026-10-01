Liam Dawson floors Sri Lanka with his maiden ODI four-fer

Sri Lanka kept up with the required run-rate for most of their innings, needing 87 off the last 10 overs.

However, England's bowlers held their nerve this time around to seal a 55-run victory.

Pavan Rathnayake's brilliant knock of 118 off just 77 balls went in vain.

Dawson was instrumental in England's victory as he dismissed Rathnayake in the 45th over.

Earlier, he dismissed Avishka Fernando (48) and Dasun Shanaka.

Asitha Fernando was his final victim.