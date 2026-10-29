ODI Tri-Series, Pavan Rathnayake slams 118 against England: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka cricket team's Pavan Rathnayake hammered a solid 118 off 77 balls versus England during an ODI Tri-Series clash on Thursday in Lahore. Chasing 387 runs to win, Rathnayake tried his very best to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt. However, his dismissal dashed Sri Lanka's hopes, who perished for 331 in 45.1 overs in this dead rubber. Here are further details.
Knock
Rathnayake adds three crucial stands along the way
Rathnayake came in when Sri Lanka were 97/2 in the 17th over.
Alongside Kusal Mendis, he added 80 runs for the 3rd wicket.
Rathnayake then managed stands worth 72 and 57 alongside Janith Liyanage and Sahan Arachchige.
Sri Lanka were going well before Sahan's dismissal helped England make a comeback.
Rathnayake's knock came to an end in the 45th over with Sri Lanka being 329/8.
Runs
All of Rathnayake's 3 ODI tons have come against England
Rathnayake's 118 off 77 balls had a six and 15 fours.
In 13 ODIs, he owns 647 runs at 58.81 with three centuries and a fifty under his belt.
Notably, he slammed his 2nd successive ton against England. All of his 3 ODI tons have come against England.
As per Cricinfo, he averages 61.12 versus England and owns 489 runs from 8 matches (100s: 3).
Do you know?
Rathnayake surpasses 3,500 runs in List A cricket
Playing his 101st match in List A cricket, Rathnayake has raced to 3,515 runs at an average of 48-plus. He slammed his 9th hundred in 50 overs cricket and also has 16 fifties under his belt.