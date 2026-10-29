ODI Tri-Series, Pavan Rathnayake slams 118 against England: Key stats

Rathnayake came in when Sri Lanka were 97/2 in the 17th over.

Alongside Kusal Mendis, he added 80 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Rathnayake then managed stands worth 72 and 57 alongside Janith Liyanage and Sahan Arachchige.

Sri Lanka were going well before Sahan's dismissal helped England make a comeback.

Rathnayake's knock came to an end in the 45th over with Sri Lanka being 329/8.