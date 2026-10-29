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Home / News / Sports News / Kusal Mendis slams his 37th fifty in ODI cricket: Stats
Kusal Mendis slams his 37th fifty in ODI cricket: Stats
Mendis fell short of a deserving hundred (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Kusal Mendis slams his 37th fifty in ODI cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 29, 2026
08:39 pm
What's the story

After scores of 18, 0 and 8 in the ongoing ODI Tri-Series, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis slammed an 89-run knock versus England. Chasing a 387-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Mendis played a solid knock in this dead rubber contest ahead of the final against Pakistan. Mendis fell short of a deserving hundred with Joe Root dismissing him in the 27th over.

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Mendis adds two vital stands

Mendis walked in when Sri Lanka were 13/1 in the 4th over. He added an 84-run stand alongside Avishka Fernando for the 2nd wicket. After Fernando's dismissal, Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake added 80 runs for the 3rd wicket. Mendis was then dismissed as Sri Lanka were reduced to 177/3.

Runs

5th fifty against England for Mendis

Mendis' knock of 89 came off 71 balls. He smashed 8 fours and 5 sixes.

With this effort, he now owns 5,273 runs from 163 ODIs at 36.13. He clocked his 37th fifty (100s: 7).

As per Cricinfo, Mendis has amassed 713 runs versus England from 18 matches at 41.94.

He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 1).

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1,000 runs at neutral venues for Mendis

Mendis also surpassed 1,000 ODI runs at neutral venues. He owns 1,010 runs from 35 matches at 30.6. He recorded his 6th fifty (100s: 1). Meanwhile, in 8 ODIs on Pakistan soil, Mendis owns 261 runs at 32.62 (50s: 2).

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Do you know?

41st fifty in List A cricket

Mendis now has 41 fifties in List A cricket. Playing his 199th match (194 innings), Mendis has amassed 6,139 runs at an average of around 34. Besides 41 fifties, he has smashed 8 hundreds.

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