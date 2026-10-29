Kusal Mendis slams his 37th fifty in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
After scores of 18, 0 and 8 in the ongoing ODI Tri-Series, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis slammed an 89-run knock versus England. Chasing a 387-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Mendis played a solid knock in this dead rubber contest ahead of the final against Pakistan. Mendis fell short of a deserving hundred with Joe Root dismissing him in the 27th over.
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Mendis adds two vital stands
Mendis walked in when Sri Lanka were 13/1 in the 4th over. He added an 84-run stand alongside Avishka Fernando for the 2nd wicket. After Fernando's dismissal, Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake added 80 runs for the 3rd wicket. Mendis was then dismissed as Sri Lanka were reduced to 177/3.
Runs
5th fifty against England for Mendis
Mendis' knock of 89 came off 71 balls. He smashed 8 fours and 5 sixes.
With this effort, he now owns 5,273 runs from 163 ODIs at 36.13. He clocked his 37th fifty (100s: 7).
As per Cricinfo, Mendis has amassed 713 runs versus England from 18 matches at 41.94.
He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 1).
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1,000 runs at neutral venues for Mendis
Mendis also surpassed 1,000 ODI runs at neutral venues. He owns 1,010 runs from 35 matches at 30.6. He recorded his 6th fifty (100s: 1). Meanwhile, in 8 ODIs on Pakistan soil, Mendis owns 261 runs at 32.62 (50s: 2).
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41st fifty in List A cricket
Mendis now has 41 fifties in List A cricket. Playing his 199th match (194 innings), Mendis has amassed 6,139 runs at an average of around 34. Besides 41 fifties, he has smashed 8 hundreds.