Kusal Mendis slams his 37th fifty in ODI cricket: Stats

Mendis' knock of 89 came off 71 balls. He smashed 8 fours and 5 sixes.

With this effort, he now owns 5,273 runs from 163 ODIs at 36.13. He clocked his 37th fifty (100s: 7).

As per Cricinfo, Mendis has amassed 713 runs versus England from 18 matches at 41.94.

He recorded his 5th fifty (100s: 1).