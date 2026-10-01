Rashid Khan enters 200 wickets club in T20Is: Key stats

Rashid's milestone came during the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe, where Afghanistan posted a mammoth total of 221 runs for the loss of seven scalps.

In fact, the Afghans lost their first four wickets for less than 20 runs.

In response, Zimbabwe managed 202/5 in 20 overs.

Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 106 wasn't enough.

Rashid picked Tadiwanashe Marumani's wicket to reach the landmark.