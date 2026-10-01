Rashid Khan enters 200 wickets club in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has made history by becoming the first-ever bowler to take 200 wickets in T20 International cricket. The spinner achieved this remarkable milestone with his only wicket of the match against Zimbabwe. Rashid picked 1/29 from his 4 overs as Afghanistan claimed a 19-run win. Rashid achieved the mark in his 120th match of the format. England's Adil Rashid is second on the list with 171 wickets from 153 matches. Here's more.
Match details
Rashid's milestone match
Rashid's milestone came during the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe, where Afghanistan posted a mammoth total of 221 runs for the loss of seven scalps.
In fact, the Afghans lost their first four wickets for less than 20 runs.
In response, Zimbabwe managed 202/5 in 20 overs.
Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 106 wasn't enough.
Rashid picked Tadiwanashe Marumani's wicket to reach the landmark.