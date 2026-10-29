3rd Test, Day 3: Australia inch ahead; South Africa fight
What's the story
The third day of the ongoing Test match between South Africa and Australia witnessed some thrilling action. After lunch, Australia were bowled out for 429 runs, leading by 100 runs. Simon Harmer (4/104) and Marco Jansen (3/60) were the standout bowlers for South Africa in Australia's first innings. Australia, who resumed Day 3 on 330/4, saw overnight batter Josh Inglis convert his 85* to a brilliant century while Alex Carey contributed with an impressive knock of 80 runs, having started on 51*.
Match update
Hosts SA take slender lead with 6 wickets in hand
In their second innings, South Africa ended Day 3 at 140/4, leading by 40 runs.
Temba Bavuma scored a valuable 35 whereas Marques Ackerman managed 62.
Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke remain unscathed.
Earlier, Australia capitalized on the momentum as Inglis led the charge with a brilliant century and a key partnership with Carey.
Simon Harmer struck twice in the morning session to dismiss Inglis and Carey, preventing Australia from taking an unassailable lead.
Game shift
South Africa's 2nd innings begins shakily
South Africa's second innings began shakily as they lost Aiden Markram and David Bedingham cheaply.
However, Ackerman fought back with a valuable 62 runs before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.
Bavuma also showed his prowess, scoring 35 off 115 balls.
The match remains finely balanced with Australia holding a slight edge but the deteriorating pitch could make batting in the fourth innings a daunting proposition.
Inglis
Australia's Josh Inglis slams his second Test century
On the third morning, Inglis completed his ton in the 99th over off 132 balls. However, he fell on the over's final ball.
Inglis scored 102 off 135 balls (11 fours and 2 six).
It is worth noting that Inglis has converted both of his 50-plus scores so far into three figures.
He scored a fine 102 against Sri Lanka in Galle last year.
This marked his debut in the format.
In six Tests (eight innings), the Australian batter owns 286 runs at an average of 35.75.
Carey
Carey slams his 14th fifty
Carey's 168-ball 80 was laced with 7 fours.
On Day 2, Carey crossed the 2,500-run mark in Test cricket.
Across 53 Tests (81 innings), the left-handed batter owns 2,542 runs at an average of 35.3. His tally includes three tons and 14 fifties.
Carey owns 6,608 runs in First-Class cricket and recorded his 35th fifty (100s: 14).
Harmer
8th four-fer for Harmer in Tests
Harmer claimed four scalps, clocking 4/107 from 37 overs (6 maidens).
Harmer now owns 8 four-fers in Tests. Playing his 17th match (29 innings), the spinner has picked 77 scalps at 24.66.
As per Cricinfo, he has 8 scalps against Australia from 4 matches at 63 (4w: 1).
Meanwhile, 33 of his 77 scalps have come from 7 home matches at 25.84.
Overall in First-Class cricket, Harmer has now claimed 1,072 scalps from 255 matches (443 innings).
He bagged his 55th four-fer. He also owns 60 five-wicket hauls.
Jansen
Marco Jansen bags 3-fer versus Australia
Jansen claimed a three-fer versus Australia in the 3rd Test. The South African ace, who picked 2 scalps on Day 2, added one more to his tally on Day 3.
Jansen bagged 3/60 from 22.1 overs and clocked 7 maidens.
On Day 2, Jansen went on to complete a century of Test scalps. He achieved the landmark with his first scalp.
Jansen now owns 102 wickets from 24 matches at 20.78. In the ongoing three-match series, he owns 13 scalps from 5 inning.s
Ackerman
Marques Ackerman hammers twin fifties versus Australia
Ackerman's knock of 62 had 8 fours. He consumed 80 balls. With scores of 95 and 62, Ackerman now owns 163 runs from 2 matches (3 innings) at 54.33.
He made his debut in this series.
Overall in First-Class cricket, he has smashed 6,149 runs from 87 matches (137 innings) at 49-plus. He now owns 33 fifties and 16 hundreds, as per Cricinfo.
Bavuma
Temba Bavuma completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket
Bavuma crossed the 4,000-run mark in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone on Day 3.
He got to the feat with his seventh run in the game.
He had earlier bagged a duck in the 1st innings.
Bavuma surpassed 4,000 runs (4,028) at an average of 38.36 from 68 games. This includes five tons and 26 fifties.
In 12 games versus Australia, he owns 803 runs at 42.26.
Information
2,365 of Bavuma's Test runs have come at home
As many as 2,365 of Bavuma's Test runs have come at home. He averages 43.79 from 39 games (64 innings). Each of his five tons has come in the rainbow nation. He also owns 13 fifties on home soil.
Do you know?
Lyon dismisses Bavuma for the 7th time
As per Cricinfo, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Bavuma for the 7th time across 18 innings. Bavuma has scored 190 runs off 400 balls and averages 27.14.