3rd Test, Day 3: Australia inch ahead; South Africa fight

On the third morning, Inglis completed his ton in the 99th over off 132 balls. However, he fell on the over's final ball.

Inglis scored 102 off 135 balls (11 fours and 2 six).

It is worth noting that Inglis has converted both of his 50-plus scores so far into three figures.

He scored a fine 102 against Sri Lanka in Galle last year.

This marked his debut in the format.

In six Tests (eight innings), the Australian batter owns 286 runs at an average of 35.75.