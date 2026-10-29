Alex Carey slams 14th Test fifty, completes 2,500 runs
What's the story
Alex Carey powered Australia in the 3rd Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who added a 185-run stand with Josh Inglis, earlier completed his 14th Test half-century. However, Simon Harmer dismissed him before lunch. During his knock, Carey also completed 2,500 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Carey scores defiant 80
Australia resumed at 330/4 on Day 3, with Inglis (85) and Carey (51) in the middle. The duo had put Australia in the driving seat after they slumped to 185/4.
While Inglis completed his ton on the third morning, Carey duly complemented him, taking Australia toward 400. However, Harmer dismissed the duo.
Carey's 168-ball 80 was laced with 7 fours.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, Carey raced to his 14th Test half-century.
Across 53 Tests (81 innings), the left-handed batter owns 2,542 runs at an average of 35.3. His tally includes three tons.
Carey has fared well for Australia both in home and away Tests. He has 1,100-plus runs each in this regard.
Overall, Carey has 6,500-plus runs in First-Class cricket.
Information
Record stand for Australia
As mentioned, Inglis and Carey added 185 runs, Australia's highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower at Newlands. According to Cricbuzz, they surpassed Mitchell Johnson and Andrew McDonald's 163-run stand for the seventh wicket in 2009.