Alex Carey slams 14th Test fifty, completes 2,500 runs 

Australia resumed at 330/4 on Day 3, with Inglis (85) and Carey (51) in the middle. The duo had put Australia in the driving seat after they slumped to 185/4.

While Inglis completed his ton on the third morning, Carey duly complemented him, taking Australia toward 400. However, Harmer dismissed the duo.

Carey's 168-ball 80 was laced with 7 fours.