Australia's Josh Inglis slams his second Test century: Key stats

Australia resumed at 330/4 on Day 3, with Inglis (85) and Carey (51) in the middle. The duo had put Australia in the driving seat after they slumped to 185/4.

On the third morning, Inglis completed his ton in the 99th over off 132 balls. However, he fell on the over's final ball.

Inglis scored 102 off 135 balls (11 fours and 2 six).