Australia's Josh Inglis slams his second Test century: Key stats
What's the story
Middle-order batter Josh Inglis helped Australia claim a lead against South Africa on Day 3 of the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town. Inglis, who added a 185-run stand with Alex Carey, reached his century in the first session. However, Simon Harmer dismissed him before lunch. Inglis raced to his second century in the format. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Inglis, Carey put Australia in front
Australia resumed at 330/4 on Day 3, with Inglis (85) and Carey (51) in the middle. The duo had put Australia in the driving seat after they slumped to 185/4.
On the third morning, Inglis completed his ton in the 99th over off 132 balls. However, he fell on the over's final ball.
Inglis scored 102 off 135 balls (11 fours and 2 six).
Numbers
Second Test ton for Inglis
It is worth noting that Inglis has converted both of his 50-plus scores so far into three figures.
He scored a fine 102 against Sri Lanka in Galle last year. This marked his debut in the format.
In six Tests (eight innings), the Australian batter has raced to 286 runs at an average of 35.75.
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His First-Class numbers
Overall, Inglis completed his ninth century in First-Class cricket. He also has 12 half-centuries. In 65 red-ball games, the 31-year-old now has 3,446 runs at an average of around 35.
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Record stand for Australia
As mentioned, Inglis and Carey added 185 runs, Australia's highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower at Newlands. According to Cricbuzz, they surpassed Mitchell Johnson and Andrew McDonald's 163-run stand for the seventh wicket in 2009.