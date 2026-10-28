Alex Carey goes past 2,500 runs in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has crossed the 2,500-run mark in Test cricket. The left-handed batter achieved this milestone on Day 2 of the third and deciding Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Notably, Carey became just the fifth Aussie player to complete 2,500 Test runs as a designated keeper. Here we look at his stats and records.
Knock
A fine hand from Carey
South Africa posted 329/10 while batting first in the game.
In response, Matthew Renshaw (74) and all-rounder Cameron Green (65) added a 126-run partnership for the third wicket after the Aussies lost back-to-back wickets at the score of 58.
Carey arrived with the scorecard reading 185/4. Alongside Josh Inglis (85*), the keeper batted brilliantly in the final session.
Their 145-run stand meant Australia finished Day 2 at 330/4.
Stats
Carey joins these names
The wicketkeeper-batter, who earned his first Test cap in December 2021, returned unbeaten on 51 off 126 balls (4 fours).
He has now raced to 2,513 runs from 53 matches at an average of 35-plus with three centuries and 13 half-centuries under his belt, as per Cricinfo.
Adam Gilchrist (5,570), Ian Healy (4,356), Rod Marsh (3,633), and Brad Haddin (3,266) are the other Aussie keepers in the 2,500-run club.
Numbers
Dissecting his numbers
1,169 of his runs have come across 27 home Tests at 33.40.
He averages over 34 in away (home of opposition) Tests, having scored 1,164 runs from 24 matches.
180 of his runs have come in two neutral games at 60.
Carey has gone past 300 runs across seven Tests against SA at 50-plus.
He has also recorded 221 dismissals behind the stumps (201 catches and 21 stumpings).