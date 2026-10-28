Alex Carey goes past 2,500 runs in Test cricket: Stats 

South Africa posted 329/10 while batting first in the game.

In response, Matthew Renshaw (74) and all-rounder Cameron Green (65) added a 126-run partnership for the third wicket after the Aussies lost back-to-back wickets at the score of 58.

Carey arrived with the scorecard reading 185/4. Alongside Josh Inglis (85*), the keeper batted brilliantly in the final session.

Their 145-run stand meant Australia finished Day 2 at 330/4.