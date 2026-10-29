Temba Bavuma completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats
What's the story
South African captain Temba Bavuma has crossed the 4,000-run mark in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone on Day 3 of the third and deciding Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town. Bavuma, who struck a career-best 179 in the 2nd match of the series, got to the feat with his seventh run in the game. He had earlier bagged a duck in the 1st innings.
Stats
Five tons in the format
Bavuma made his First-Class debut in 2008 before entering the South African Test side six years later.
His maiden cap came in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against the West Indies in Gqeberha. Bavuma has since been a key player for South Africa.
Coming to his Test stats, Bavuma has surpassed 4,000 runs at an average of 38-plus from 68 games.
This includes five tons and 26 fifties.
Numbers
Bavuma owns 5 tons and 13 fifties on home soil
Bavuma slammed 18 fours and a six for his 179 off 334 balls in the second Test. His previous best score in Tests was 172.
As many as 2,330-plus of Bavuma's Test runs have come at home. He averages 44-plus from 39 games (64 innings).
Each of his five tons has come in the rainbow nation.
He also owns 13 fifties on home soil.
Information
His away and neutral venue numbers
Bavuma owns 1,561 runs from 29 away matches (home of opposition). He averages 31.85 from 53 innings (50s: 12). Meanwhile, he has scored 66 runs from a solitary neutral venue match.
Information
11th batter to clock 4,000 runs for South Africa
As per Cricinfo, Bavuma is the 11th Proteas batter to clock the mark of 4,000 runs. Jacques Kallis leads the show with 13,206 runs at 55.25. Hashim Amla (9,282) and Graeme Smith (9,253) are the only other batters with 9,000-plus runs for South Africa.