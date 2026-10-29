Temba Bavuma completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats 

Bavuma made his First-Class debut in 2008 before entering the South African Test side six years later.

His maiden cap came in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against the West Indies in Gqeberha. Bavuma has since been a key player for South Africa.

Coming to his Test stats, Bavuma has surpassed 4,000 runs at an average of 38-plus from 68 games.

This includes five tons and 26 fifties.