Cape Town Test, Marco Jansen bags 3-fer versus Australia: Stats

Jansen, who failed to strike with the new ball, broke the 126-run stand between Matt Renshaw (74) and Cameron Green (65) by dismissing the former on Day 2.

The star pacer later got the better of Green as well. Jansen finished Day 2 with 2/47 from 14 overs.

On Day 3, he completed his three-fer by dismissing Cooper Connolly in the 126th over of Australia's innings.