Cape Town Test, Marco Jansen bags 3-fer versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
Arguably the finest all-rounder at present, Marco Jansen claimed a three-fer versus Australia in the 3rd Test. The South African ace, who picked 2 scalps on Day 2, added one more to his tally on Day 3 of the third and deciding Test at Newlands, Cape Town. Jansen bagged 3/60 from 22.1 overs and clocked 7 maidens. Australia managed 429 in response to South Africa's 329 in the 1st innings.
Bowling
3 scalps for left-arm pacer Jansen
Jansen, who failed to strike with the new ball, broke the 126-run stand between Matt Renshaw (74) and Cameron Green (65) by dismissing the former on Day 2.
The star pacer later got the better of Green as well. Jansen finished Day 2 with 2/47 from 14 overs.
On Day 3, he completed his three-fer by dismissing Cooper Connolly in the 126th over of Australia's innings.
Numbers
Jansen races to 21 scalps against Australia
On Day 2, Jansen went on to complete a century of Test scalps. He achieved the landmark with his first scalp.
Jansen now owns 102 wickets from 24 matches at 20.78.
In the ongoing three-match series, he owns 13 scalps from 5 innings.
Overall, from 7 matches against the Aussies, Jansen owns 21 scalps. He averages 26.04.
Meanwhile, 64 of his 102 scalps have come from 13 home matches at 19.59.