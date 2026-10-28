Marco Jansen completes 100 Test wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Arguably the finest all-rounder at present, Marco Jansen has accomplished the landmark of 100 Test wickets. The South African ace achieved this milestone on Day 2 of the third and deciding Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town. Jansen, who hit a fine fifty earlier in the game, completed a century of Test scalps with his first strike. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his numbers
Jansen, who made his Test debut in late 2021, has claimed five five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.
His tally also includes 5 four-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.
The left-arm pacer took just 24 Tests to complete 100 Test scalps. He averages a stunning 20-plus.
As per Cricinfo, no other South African with at least 100 wickets averages under 21 in Tests.
Information
Sensational across conditions
Around 63 of Jansen's wickets have come in home matches. He averages under 20 across 13 games in this regard. The pacer's 10 away (home of oppposition) Tests have resulted in 34 wickets at 22.32. His only neutral appearance saw him claim four wickets.
Batting numbers
Successive fifties for Jansen
In the first innings, Jansen scored a vital 52 off 71 balls (7 fours) at No. 8.
His efforts powered the hosts past 300 (329/10).
This was Jansen's sixth 50-plus score in Tests and third against Australia. He scored successive Test fifties for the first time in his career.
Jansen now has 822 runs from 24 Tests at 26.51. Earlier in the day, he became the top-ranked all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings.
Spell
A fine spell from the pacer
Jansen, who failed to strike with the new ball, broke the 126-run stand between Matt Renshaw (56) and Cameron Green (65) by dismissing the former.
This was also his landmark wicket.
The star pacer later got the better of Green as well.