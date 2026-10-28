Marco Jansen completes 100 Test wickets: Key stats 

Jansen, who made his Test debut in late 2021, has claimed five five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

His tally also includes 5 four-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.

The left-arm pacer took just 24 Tests to complete 100 Test scalps. He averages a stunning 20-plus.

As per Cricinfo, no other South African with at least 100 wickets averages under 21 in Tests.