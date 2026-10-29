3rd Test, Marques Ackerman hammers twin fifties versus Australia: Stats

Ackerman's knock of 62 had 8 fours. He consumed 80 balls.

With scores of 95 and 62, Ackerman now owns 163 runs from 2 matches (3 innings) at 54.33. He made his debut in this series.

Overall in First-Class cricket, he has smashed 6,149 runs from 87 matches (137 innings) at 49-plus.

He now owns 33 fifties and 16 hundreds, as per Cricinfo.