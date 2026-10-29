3rd Test, Marques Ackerman hammers twin fifties versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
South Africa cricket team's Marques Ackerman slammed a 62-run knock for his side against Australia in the 3rd and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town. Ackerman played a solid hand in South Africa's 2nd innings on Day 3 after Australia scored 429 in response to South Africa's 1st innings score of 329. Earlier on Day 1, Ackerman smashed 95. Here's more.
Information
Ackerman fights for his side before perishing
South Africa lost Aiden Markram and David Bedingham to be reduced to 31/2. Ackerman and skipper Temba Bavuma joined hands and added a 64-run stand off 125 balls. In the 29th over of South Africa's innings, Ackerman perished to Mitchell Starc, leaving his side at 95/3 in the 3rd session.
Numbers
Ackerman races to 33 fifties in First-Class cricket
Ackerman's knock of 62 had 8 fours. He consumed 80 balls.
With scores of 95 and 62, Ackerman now owns 163 runs from 2 matches (3 innings) at 54.33. He made his debut in this series.
Overall in First-Class cricket, he has smashed 6,149 runs from 87 matches (137 innings) at 49-plus.
He now owns 33 fifties and 16 hundreds, as per Cricinfo.