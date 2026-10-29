Cape Town Test, Simon Harmer bags four-fer versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
Australia claimed a commanding 100-run lead over South Africa in the series-deciding Test match. South Africa bowled Australia out for 429 runs on Day 3 after having scored 329 in the 1st innings at Newlands, Cape Town. Simon Harmer was his side's best performer. He claimed four scalps, clocking 4/107 from 37 overs (6 maidens). Here are further details and stats.
Wickets
Harmer picks four big scalps
Australia were bowled out midway through the second session, having built a vital lead.
Josh Inglis scored his second Test century with 102 runs off 135 balls.
He shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 185 with Alex Carey, who made 80 runs.
Both batters were dismissed by Harmer.
Earlier on Day 2, Harmer broke a 58-run opening stand to dismiss opener Travis Head (41).
Harmer's 2nd scalp was that of Marnus Labuschagne, who perished for a five-ball duck in the same over.
Numbers
8th four-fer for Harmer in Tests
Harmer now owns 8 four-fers in Tests. Playing his 17th match (29 innings), the spinner has picked 77 scalps at 24.66.
As per Cricinfo, he has 8 scalps against Australia from 4 matches at 63 (4w: 1).
Meanwhile, 33 of his 77 scalps have come from 7 home matches at 25.84.
Overall in First-Class cricket, Harmer has now claimed 1,072 scalps from 255 matches (443 innings).
He bagged his 55th four-fer. He also owns 60 five-wicket hauls.