Cape Town Test, Simon Harmer bags four-fer versus Australia: Stats

Harmer now owns 8 four-fers in Tests. Playing his 17th match (29 innings), the spinner has picked 77 scalps at 24.66.

As per Cricinfo, he has 8 scalps against Australia from 4 matches at 63 (4w: 1).

Meanwhile, 33 of his 77 scalps have come from 7 home matches at 25.84.

Overall in First-Class cricket, Harmer has now claimed 1,072 scalps from 255 matches (443 innings).

He bagged his 55th four-fer. He also owns 60 five-wicket hauls.