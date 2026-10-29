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Home / News / India News / Protest-hit Jamia sets dates for restoring students' union, holding elections 
Protest-hit Jamia sets dates for restoring students' union, holding elections 
Elections will be held in 2027

Protest-hit Jamia sets dates for restoring students' union, holding elections 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 29, 2026
11:02 pm
What's the story

Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi has accepted the demands of protesting students, including a timeline for the implementation of the Students' Union constitution. The university administration has directed the completion of the Students' Union constitution by May 15th, 2027, with elections to be held within six weeks of the academic session beginning on July 16, 2027.

Twitter Post

Students celebrate at Jamia Millia Islamia

Protest resolution

Disciplinary actions against students to be withdrawn

The university has also decided to withdraw all disciplinary actions, including show-cause notices and suspensions, against protesting students.

This decision comes after an 18-day-long agitation for restoring an elected Jamia Millia Islamia Students's Union (JMISU), which has been defunct since 2006.

The administration's earlier order had promised elections within 15 days of approving the union's constitution but did not specify a deadline for approval.

The students rejected that order of October 26, saying it left the election date open-ended.

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Protest conclusion

Protesting students to end hunger strike, withdraw from protests

Following the announcement, protesting students ended their hunger strike.

A student said that all three demands were accepted: a deadline for implementing the constitution, an election schedule, and revocation of disciplinary actions.

Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi said the draft Constitution will not have just professors or legal experts but also student representatives.

"We will have representatives from every faculty. So, that students' representation and view comes to us in a democratic manner."

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