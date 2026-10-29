Protest-hit Jamia sets dates for restoring students' union, holding elections 

The university has also decided to withdraw all disciplinary actions, including show-cause notices and suspensions, against protesting students.

This decision comes after an 18-day-long agitation for restoring an elected Jamia Millia Islamia Students's Union (JMISU), which has been defunct since 2006.

The administration's earlier order had promised elections within 15 days of approving the union's constitution but did not specify a deadline for approval.

The students rejected that order of October 26, saying it left the election date open-ended.