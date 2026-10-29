Protest-hit Jamia sets dates for restoring students' union, holding elections
What's the story
Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi has accepted the demands of protesting students, including a timeline for the implementation of the Students' Union constitution. The university administration has directed the completion of the Students' Union constitution by May 15th, 2027, with elections to be held within six weeks of the academic session beginning on July 16, 2027.
Twitter Post
Students celebrate at Jamia Millia Islamia
#WATCH | A student of the University says, "Order has come in, it covers 3 points: 1) The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027. We had demanded a date and they have announced a date, 2) The… https://t.co/CFwEjX3Ryg pic.twitter.com/R78gqJiChY— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026
Protest resolution
Disciplinary actions against students to be withdrawn
The university has also decided to withdraw all disciplinary actions, including show-cause notices and suspensions, against protesting students.
This decision comes after an 18-day-long agitation for restoring an elected Jamia Millia Islamia Students's Union (JMISU), which has been defunct since 2006.
The administration's earlier order had promised elections within 15 days of approving the union's constitution but did not specify a deadline for approval.
The students rejected that order of October 26, saying it left the election date open-ended.
Protest conclusion
Protesting students to end hunger strike, withdraw from protests
Following the announcement, protesting students ended their hunger strike.
A student said that all three demands were accepted: a deadline for implementing the constitution, an election schedule, and revocation of disciplinary actions.
Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi said the draft Constitution will not have just professors or legal experts but also student representatives.
"We will have representatives from every faculty. So, that students' representation and view comes to us in a democratic manner."