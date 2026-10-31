Big names who could be released ahead of IPL 2027

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a record-breaking ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025.

Green's reputation as a dynamic all-rounder made sense.

However, he didn't bowl as much KKR would have liked.

Green was also inconsistent with the bat. He managed 322 runs from 14 innings and picked 7 scalps.