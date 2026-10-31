These Indian cricket friendships ended in bitterness
What's the story
Indian cricket team has witnessed several memorable partnerships built on trust, shared victories and years inside the dressing room. However, not every bond survived the pressures of competition, changing careers or personal disagreements. Some relationships gradually drifted apart, while others experienced very public breakdowns. From World Cup-winning teammates to childhood friends, these stories reveal how cricketing success does not always guarantee lasting friendships.
#1
Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth: From brothers to bitter rivals
The infamous 'Slapgate' controversy during IPL 2008 became one of Indian cricket's most uncomfortable episodes.
Harbhajan Singh slapped S Sreesanth after a Mumbai Indians versus Kings XI Punjab match, leaving the pacer visibly emotional.
The incident resulted in Harbhajan receiving an 11-match IPL suspension. However, the relationship appeared to recover over time.
In 2023, Sreesanth described Harbhajan as an elder-brother figure and said they had always been friends.
That reconciliation suffered another setback in 2026 when Sreesanth criticised Harbhajan for participating in an advertisement referencing the incident.
He subsequently revealed that he had blocked the former spinner on Instagram.
#2
Yuvraj and Dhoni: A partnership that remained largely professional
Few Indian cricket partnerships were as influential as the one shared by Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.
Their contributions were central to India's triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.
However, their relationship reportedly lacked the personal closeness many fans associated with their on-field understanding.
Yuvraj later indicated that his equation with Dhoni was primarily professional.
Reports also suggested he felt inadequately supported during his comeback following cancer treatment. While there is no established public feud between the two.
#3
Harbhajan and Dhoni: World Cup partners who lost touch
Harbhajan and Dhoni shared some of Indian cricket's greatest moments, including the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories.
Their association continued at Chennai Super Kings, where Harbhajan played under Dhoni's leadership.
However, their relationship away from cricket reportedly became distant.
Harbhajan revealed that he had not spoken to Dhoni for more than a decade, explaining that their conversations during their CSK days were largely restricted to cricket.
The revelation surprised fans who had watched them celebrate major victories together.
#4
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli: Childhood friends who drifted apart
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli shared a special bond long before becoming international cricketers.
Their remarkable 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir in a school tournament remains one of the most memorable stories in Indian cricket.
While Tendulkar went on to become an international icon, Kambli's career followed a different trajectory.
Over the years, their association became less visible, particularly as Kambli encountered personal and professional difficulties.
Although their friendship appeared to fade, there have also been public moments of warmth between them. Their story is better described as a childhood bond that grew distant than a confirmed bitter feud.