These Indian cricket friendships ended in bitterness

The infamous 'Slapgate' controversy during IPL 2008 became one of Indian cricket's most uncomfortable episodes.

Harbhajan Singh slapped S Sreesanth after a Mumbai Indians versus Kings XI Punjab match, leaving the pacer visibly emotional.

The incident resulted in Harbhajan receiving an 11-match IPL suspension. However, the relationship appeared to recover over time.

In 2023, Sreesanth described Harbhajan as an elder-brother figure and said they had always been friends.

That reconciliation suffered another setback in 2026 when Sreesanth criticised Harbhajan for participating in an advertisement referencing the incident.

He subsequently revealed that he had blocked the former spinner on Instagram.