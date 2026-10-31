Mitchell Starc claims nine match scalps versus South Africa: Stats
What's the story
Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling performance has put Australia in a commanding position to win the third Test against South Africa at Newlands. The Australian fast bowler, who claimed six scalps in the 1st innings, claimed three vital wickets in the 3rd, to finish with nine wickets in the contest. On Day 3, Starc dismissed Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman as Southa Africa ended at 140/4. On Day 4, he dismissed Marco Jansen (0) in South Africa's final score of 387/10.
Bowling brilliance
Starc claims three scalps for Australia
Starc's early breakthroughs in South Africa's second innings were crucial.
He dismissed Markram for just one run, driving him to mid-off.
David Bedingham was also dismissed cheaply, caught at deep backward square leg off Josh Hazlewood for 11 runs.
On Day 4, the Proteas fought hard with fighting centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder.
Starc ended up getting the key scalp of Jansen to finish with 3/65 from 24 overs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
With figures of 6/72 and 3/65, Starc has raced to 460 wickets at 25.97 from 110 matches (211 innings).
As per Cricinfo, in 13 matches against South Africa, Starc has claimed 62 scalps at 26.46.
In 43 away matches (home of opposition), Starc has managed 167 wickets at 26.29.
Meanwhile, in 163 First-Class matches, Starc owns 648 scalps at 25-plus.
He owns 31 four-fers and 28 five-wicket hauls.