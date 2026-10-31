Mitchell Starc claims nine match scalps versus South Africa: Stats

Starc's early breakthroughs in South Africa's second innings were crucial.

He dismissed Markram for just one run, driving him to mid-off.

David Bedingham was also dismissed cheaply, caught at deep backward square leg off Josh Hazlewood for 11 runs.

On Day 4, the Proteas fought hard with fighting centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder.

Starc ended up getting the key scalp of Jansen to finish with 3/65 from 24 overs.