ODI Tri-Series final, Pavan Rathnayake smashes 77 versus Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka cricket team's Pavan Rathnayake hammered a solid 77-run knock off 65 balls versus hosts Pakistan during the ODI Tri-Series final on Saturday in Lahore. Rathnayake, who added 146 runs alongside Kamindu Mendis for the 3rd wicket, played a defining hand. He registered a successive 50-plus score in the ongoing series. Sri Lanka went on to score 325/8 in 50 overs.
Information
Rathnayake shines for Sri Lanka
Rathnayake walked in when Sri Lanka were 109/2 in the 22nd over. He showed great composure and used his form to build a 146-run stand alongside centurion Kamindu Mendis. However, Pakistan fought back and to remove the duo. Pacer Haris Rauf dismissed the set Rathnayake.
Runs
An average of 60.33 in ODIs
Rathnayake's 77 came off 65 balls. He slammed 8 fours.
With this knock, he has raced to 724 runs at 60.33 with three centuries and 2 fifties under his belt.
In 4 ODIs against Pakistan, Rathnayake now owns 211 runs at 70.33 (50s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, playing his 102nd match in List A cricket, Rathnayake has raced to 3,592 runs at an average of 49-plus. He slammed his 17th fifty in 50 overs cricket and also has 9 hundreds under his belt.
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A solid ODI Tri-Series for Rathnayake
Rathnayake enjoyed a solid series. His scores read 79 vs PAK, 130 vs ENG, 23* vs PAK, 118 vs ENG and 77 vs PAK. From 5 games, he smashed 427 runs at 106.75 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).