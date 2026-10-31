ODI Tri-Series final, Pavan Rathnayake smashes 77 versus Pakistan: Stats

Rathnayake's 77 came off 65 balls. He slammed 8 fours.

With this knock, he has raced to 724 runs at 60.33 with three centuries and 2 fifties under his belt.

In 4 ODIs against Pakistan, Rathnayake now owns 211 runs at 70.33 (50s: 2).

As per Cricinfo, playing his 102nd match in List A cricket, Rathnayake has raced to 3,592 runs at an average of 49-plus. He slammed his 17th fifty in 50 overs cricket and also has 9 hundreds under his belt.