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Home / News / Sports News / ODI Tri-Series: Kamindu Mendis slams 131 versus Pakistan in final
ODI Tri-Series: Kamindu Mendis slams 131 versus Pakistan in final
Kamindu added an 87-run opening stand alongside Avishka Fernando (Image Source: X/@OfficialSLC)

ODI Tri-Series: Kamindu Mendis slams 131 versus Pakistan in final

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 31, 2026
05:32 pm
What's the story

Sri Lanka cricket team batter Kamindu Mendis shone for his side against Pakistan in the ODI Tri-Series final on Saturday at Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium. Kamindu added an 87-run opening stand alongside Avishka Fernando (38) and 146 with Pavan Rathnayake for the 3rd wicket. In the 42nd over of the innings, Kamindu perished for a score of 131. Sri Lanka were 255/3 with his dismissal.

Information

Kamindu makes his presence felt

Kamindu and Fernando laid the platform for Sri Lanka before Pakistan fought back and reduced Sri Lanka to 109/2. An in-form Rathnayake joined Kamindu next and they thwarted Pakistan with a massive stand. Kamindu looked solid during his stay at the crease before getting dismissed.

Runs

A look at his numbers

Kamindu's knock of 131 came off 128 balls. He slammed 12 fours and 2 sixes.

With this knock, he has raced to 878 runs from 31 ODIs at 31.35. He clocked his maiden ODI hundred (50s: 5).

In six ODIs versus Pakistan, Kamindu has amassed 300 runs at 60 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Meanwhile, in 19 away ODIs, he has 593 runs at 39.53 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

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