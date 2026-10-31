ODI Tri-Series: Kamindu Mendis slams 131 versus Pakistan in final
What's the story
Sri Lanka cricket team batter Kamindu Mendis shone for his side against Pakistan in the ODI Tri-Series final on Saturday at Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium. Kamindu added an 87-run opening stand alongside Avishka Fernando (38) and 146 with Pavan Rathnayake for the 3rd wicket. In the 42nd over of the innings, Kamindu perished for a score of 131. Sri Lanka were 255/3 with his dismissal.
Information
Kamindu makes his presence felt
Kamindu and Fernando laid the platform for Sri Lanka before Pakistan fought back and reduced Sri Lanka to 109/2. An in-form Rathnayake joined Kamindu next and they thwarted Pakistan with a massive stand. Kamindu looked solid during his stay at the crease before getting dismissed.
Runs
A look at his numbers
Kamindu's knock of 131 came off 128 balls. He slammed 12 fours and 2 sixes.
With this knock, he has raced to 878 runs from 31 ODIs at 31.35. He clocked his maiden ODI hundred (50s: 5).
In six ODIs versus Pakistan, Kamindu has amassed 300 runs at 60 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Meanwhile, in 19 away ODIs, he has 593 runs at 39.53 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).