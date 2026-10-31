ODI Tri-Series: Kamindu Mendis slams 131 versus Pakistan in final

Kamindu's knock of 131 came off 128 balls. He slammed 12 fours and 2 sixes.

With this knock, he has raced to 878 runs from 31 ODIs at 31.35. He clocked his maiden ODI hundred (50s: 5).

In six ODIs versus Pakistan, Kamindu has amassed 300 runs at 60 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Meanwhile, in 19 away ODIs, he has 593 runs at 39.53 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).