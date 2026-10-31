Babar Azam records his sixth duck in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team's Babar Azam fell for a duck versus Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series final at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. Babar arrived when Pakistan were 8/1 in the 2nd over. He ended up scoring a five-ball duck with Pakistan reeling at 14/2 while chasing a target of 326. Despite Pakistan winning the match, Babar will need to work on his form.
Information
Madushanka dismisses Babar, who has a lean series
Babar edged a Dilshan Madushanka ball and a juggling Pavan Rathnayake grabbed it after repeated attempts. Madushanka pitched up a ball and got it to nip away with the angle. Babar fell prey and was dismissed. Babar had a lean series, scoring 45, 34, 10, 29 and 0.
Numbers
Maiden duck for Babar on home soil
Playing his 148th match, Babar now owns six ducks in ODIs.
He has scored 6,744 runs at 52.27 (100s: 20, 50s: 27).
As per Cricinfo, he clocked his maiden ODI duck versus Sri Lanka.
Babar also recorded his maiden ODI duck on home soil.
Meanwhile, he has 3 away ODI ducks and one across neutral venues.