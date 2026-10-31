Babar edged a Dilshan Madushanka ball

Babar Azam records his sixth duck in ODI cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:08 pm Oct 31, 202611:08 pm

What's the story

Pakistan cricket team's Babar Azam fell for a duck versus Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series final at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. Babar arrived when Pakistan were 8/1 in the 2nd over. He ended up scoring a five-ball duck with Pakistan reeling at 14/2 while chasing a target of 326. Despite Pakistan winning the match, Babar will need to work on his form.