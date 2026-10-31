Premier League 2026-27: Brighton stun Manchester City 1-0 at Etihad
What's the story
Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Manchester City with a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. The result marks City's second consecutive Premier League defeat this season under Enzo Maresca, after their loss to Aston Villa last week. This is the first time since August 2025 that City also suffered back-to-back league defeats. Here are further details.
Match highlights
Ayari's goal hands Brighton the win
Brighton capitalized on a defensive error from Matheus Nunes to score the match's only goal.
Yasin Ayari netted the winner in the first half, taking advantage of Nunes's failed clearance.
Despite a second-half onslaught from City, including Iliman Ndiaye hitting the crossbar and Erling Haaland coming close from a corner, Brighton held firm with their goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen making seven saves.
Team performance
A historic win for Brighton
Brighton showed great resilience in the face of City's attacking pressure. They matched style with steel, with Verbruggen proving to be an immovable wall.
The goalkeeper made a total of seven saves, ensuring his side's clean sheet.
This was Brighton's first-ever win at the Etihad Stadium, further cementing their status as title contenders under Fabian Hurzeler's side.
Points
Another statement victory for Brighton, who are placed 3rd
Brighton have now won five of their last six Premier League matches, keeping a clean sheet in all five victories.
They lead the league with the most clean sheets (6) this season.
The win against City was another statement victory for Hurzeler's side, who had also defeated Arsenal last month.
After nine matches, Brighton are 3rd with 19 points (W6 D1 L2). City are currently atop the standings with 21 points (W7 L2).
Do you know?
Verbruggen shines for Brighton
Verbruggen made seven saves against City, the second-most in a Premier League game this season, preventing 1.74 goals, as per Squawka. His heroics helped Brighton become the first side to stop City scoring at home in the league since Spurs' 2-0 win in August 2025.