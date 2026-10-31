Premier League 2026-27: Brighton stun Manchester City 1-0 at Etihad

Brighton have now won five of their last six Premier League matches, keeping a clean sheet in all five victories.

They lead the league with the most clean sheets (6) this season.

The win against City was another statement victory for Hurzeler's side, who had also defeated Arsenal last month.

After nine matches, Brighton are 3rd with 19 points (W6 D1 L2). City are currently atop the standings with 21 points (W7 L2).