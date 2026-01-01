ODI Tri-Series: Saad Baig and Arafat Minhas floor Sri Lanka
What's the story
Pakistan clinched the ODI tri-series title by defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling final at Lahore. Fakhar Zaman's brilliant century (127 off 99 balls) led the charge for Pakistan as they chased down a challenging target of 326 runs with 1.3 overs to spare. Saad Baig (74) and Arafat Minhas (61 off just 31 balls) also contributed significantly to the successful chase, ensuring Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka by three wickets.
Chase details
Baig and Minhas play their part
Pakistan's chase started on a shaky note as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Maaz Sadaqat and Babar Azam in his first two overs.
However, Fakhar and Baig steadied the innings with some aggressive batting.
The duo took Pakistan past 150 runs before Baig was caught by Theekshana off his own bowling for a well-made 74. A 149-run stand was added between the pair.
Minhas then took charge and added 94 runs alongside Hasan Nawaz.
His match-winning knock helped Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka.
Duo
Baig and Minhas shine: Key numbers
Baig's 74 had 11 fours. He now owns 185 runs from 5 ODIs. He averages 37 and clocked his maiden hundred.
Minhas' knock of 61 had 3 fours and 4 sixes. He clocked his 2nd ODI fifty.
In 8 ODIs, he owns 209 runs at 29.85. His strike rate reads 99.52, as per Cricinfo.