ODI Tri-Series: Saad Baig and Arafat Minhas floor Sri Lanka

Pakistan's chase started on a shaky note as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Maaz Sadaqat and Babar Azam in his first two overs.

However, Fakhar and Baig steadied the innings with some aggressive batting.

The duo took Pakistan past 150 runs before Baig was caught by Theekshana off his own bowling for a well-made 74. A 149-run stand was added between the pair.

Minhas then took charge and added 94 runs alongside Hasan Nawaz.

His match-winning knock helped Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka.