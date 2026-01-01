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Home / News / Sports News / ODI Tri-Series: Saad Baig and Arafat Minhas floor Sri Lanka
ODI Tri-Series: Saad Baig and Arafat Minhas floor Sri Lanka
Saad Baig (74) shone for PAK versus SL

ODI Tri-Series: Saad Baig and Arafat Minhas floor Sri Lanka

By Rajdeep Saha
Nov 01, 2026
12:30 am
What's the story

Pakistan clinched the ODI tri-series title by defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling final at Lahore. Fakhar Zaman's brilliant century (127 off 99 balls) led the charge for Pakistan as they chased down a challenging target of 326 runs with 1.3 overs to spare. Saad Baig (74) and Arafat Minhas (61 off just 31 balls) also contributed significantly to the successful chase, ensuring Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka by three wickets.

Chase details

Baig and Minhas play their part

Pakistan's chase started on a shaky note as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Maaz Sadaqat and Babar Azam in his first two overs.

However, Fakhar and Baig steadied the innings with some aggressive batting.

The duo took Pakistan past 150 runs before Baig was caught by Theekshana off his own bowling for a well-made 74. A 149-run stand was added between the pair.

Minhas then took charge and added 94 runs alongside Hasan Nawaz.

His match-winning knock helped Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka.

Duo

Baig and Minhas shine: Key numbers

Baig's 74 had 11 fours. He now owns 185 runs from 5 ODIs. He averages 37 and clocked his maiden hundred.

Minhas' knock of 61 had 3 fours and 4 sixes. He clocked his 2nd ODI fifty.

In 8 ODIs, he owns 209 runs at 29.85. His strike rate reads 99.52, as per Cricinfo.

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