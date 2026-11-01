3 big records Cristiano Ronaldo can break soon
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo is on a mission. Veteran Ronaldo, who is still amongst the best scorers in current football era, is going strong at the age of 41. Ronaldo is eyeing several big goal-scoring milestones and could clock the same in the near future. His longevity and scoring instinct is laudable as he refuses to slow down. We decode 3 major records Ronaldo is chasing.
1,000
Ronaldo is nearing 1,000 career goals
Recently, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 5-3 victory over Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.
It took his professional career's goals tally to 985.
Ronaldo needs 15 goals to reach a landmark of 1,000. He could become the 1st player officially with this record.
Ronaldo owns 146 international goals for Portugal and 839 at club level.
Information
150 goals for Portugal
Ronaldo is the highest scorer in men's international football. As mentioned, he has 146 goals for Portugal. He is 4 shy of the 150-goal mark. Ronaldo is still a part of Portugal set-up and would be keen to make history.
Club
850 club career goals, including 150 for Al-Nassr
Ronaldo owns a record 839 goals at club level. He managed 5 goals for Sporting, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid and 101 for Juventus.
For his current club Al-Nassr, he has managed 138 goals.
Ronaldo is only 11 shy of 850 club career goals.
Meanwhile, he is also 12 short of 150 goals for Al-Nassr, hammering 138 in 160 matches.