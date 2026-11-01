3 big records Cristiano Ronaldo can break soon 

Recently, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 5-3 victory over Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.

It took his professional career's goals tally to 985.

Ronaldo needs 15 goals to reach a landmark of 1,000. He could become the 1st player officially with this record.

Ronaldo owns 146 international goals for Portugal and 839 at club level.