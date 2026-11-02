Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad claims his maiden fifer in T20Is: Stats

Noor wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's batting order, taking three wickets in four balls during the 11th over.

He dismissed Wessly Madhevere with a flighted wrong'un that resulted in a stumping.

Tafadzwa Tsiga was caught in the slips off another wrong'un while Tadiwanashe Marumani fell to a brilliant diving catch by Omarzai at long-off.

Newman Nyamhuri and Ernest Masuku were his final two victims.

Noor wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings in 14.3 overs, leaving them with just 79 runs on the board - their second-lowest total in T20Is.