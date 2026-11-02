Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad claims his maiden fifer in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan completed a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, winning the final match by seven wickets. The victory was mainly due to Noor Ahmad's stellar performance, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is. He registered impressive figures of 5/13 in just 3.3 overs, helping restrict Zimbabwe to a mere 79 runs. Ibrahim Zadran's side chased down the paltry target in just 49 balls, marking their second-best win by balls remaining in this format.
Noor
Noor Ahmad's 5-for sinks Zimbabwe
Noor wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's batting order, taking three wickets in four balls during the 11th over.
He dismissed Wessly Madhevere with a flighted wrong'un that resulted in a stumping.
Tafadzwa Tsiga was caught in the slips off another wrong'un while Tadiwanashe Marumani fell to a brilliant diving catch by Omarzai at long-off.
Newman Nyamhuri and Ernest Masuku were his final two victims.
Noor wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings in 14.3 overs, leaving them with just 79 runs on the board - their second-lowest total in T20Is.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In 30 matches for Afghanistan, Noor has managed 25 scalps at 27.08. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul (4w: 1).
Noor is the first Afghan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul versus Zimbabwe in T20Is.
Noor is also the sixth Afghanistan bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in T20Is.
As per Cricinfo, Noor has raced to 261 scalps from 230 matches overall in 20 overs cricket.
He bagged his 3rd five-wicket haul. He also owns six four-fers.