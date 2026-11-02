'You have to dive...': Andoni Iraola on Liverpool's penalty appeal

Iraola further suggested that managers should instruct their players to go down in such situations, as it would lead to penalties being awarded.

"If he goes to the floor, they call the penalty 100%. It should be like this but it is what it is. Next time, the managers should tell Alex to go to the floor, otherwise they won't call it."

He also said it's a shame he has to say this but "honestly, yes," they have to tell them "go down" because otherwise referees won't call it.