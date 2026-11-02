'You have to dive...': Andoni Iraola on Liverpool's penalty appeal
What's the story
Andoni Iraola has suggested that his players should consider diving in future matches to win penalties. The controversial statement comes after Liverpool's defeat to Arsenal, where they were denied a penalty. During the match, Alexander Isak was pulled back by Jurrien Timber while attempting to head a cross from Bradley Barcola in the first half. However, despite the shirt tugging incident, referee Andy Madley did not award a penalty as Isak remained on his feet.
VAR controversy
Iraola disagrees with VAR's assessment
Stuart Attwell, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) on duty, ruled that the shirt tugging was not enough to overturn the on-field decision. However, Iraola disagreed with this assessment.
"There is a clear grab of the shirt," the Spaniard told BBC Sport.
"Alex [Isak] was just in front of him, he was going to head in front of the goal but couldn't because he grabbed the shirt."
Strategy shift
Managers should tell players to dive, says Iraola
Iraola further suggested that managers should instruct their players to go down in such situations, as it would lead to penalties being awarded.
"If he goes to the floor, they call the penalty 100%. It should be like this but it is what it is. Next time, the managers should tell Alex to go to the floor, otherwise they won't call it."
He also said it's a shame he has to say this but "honestly, yes," they have to tell them "go down" because otherwise referees won't call it.
Player integrity
'He tries to go for the ball'
Iraola defended Isak's integrity, saying "he tries to go for the ball."
He said everyone can see there was a clear pull in real-time.
Despite the controversy, Liverpool's penalty appeals were turned down by VAR.
Darren Cann, a former Premier League assistant referee, said Timber took a huge risk by grabbing the shirt and "It could easily have been given on another day."
Information
Arsenal overcome Liverpool 1-0
Arsenal ended their 14-year winless streak at Anfield, thanks to a lone goal from Kai Havertz. The victory not only marked a historic moment for the Gunners but also propelled them to the top of the Premier League 2026-27 standings.