Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal beat Liverpool at Anfield, go top
What's the story
Arsenal ended their 14-year winless streak at Anfield, thanks to a lone goal from Kai Havertz. The victory not only marked a historic moment for the Gunners but also propelled them to the top of the Premier League 2026-27 standings. The game was a tense affair with Liverpool creating more chances but failing to convert any into goals. Here's more.
Tactical battle
Defensive masterclass from the Gunners
Liverpool's relentless pressure resulted in 17 attempts on David Raya's goal, but none were on target.
Florian Wirtz hit the crossbar with a free-kick, while Alexis Mac Allister missed an open header.
This was the first time in history that Andoni Iraola's side failed to register a single shot on target at home.
Record achievement
Havertz becomes highest-scoring German in Premier League history
Havertz's goal also made him the highest-scoring German in Premier League history with 46 goals, surpassing former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
The win put Arsenal three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and nine ahead of Liverpool.
Despite their struggles, Liverpool could have had a penalty when Jurrien Timber tugged Alexander Isak's shirt in the first half, but officials missed it.
Information
Arsenal go top; Liverpool are fifth
After nine matches, Arsenal own 24 points from nine matches (L1). Arsenal have gone atop the table, taking a three-point lead over Manchester City. Liverpool are placed 5th with 15 points from 9 matches. It was Liverpool's 2nd defeat of the season.
Do you know?
Here are the match stats
Liverpool had 17 attempts with zero shots on target. Arsenal owned 10 attempts with three shots on target. Liverpool had 48 touches in the opposition box with Arsenal having 23 such touches. Liverpool and Arsenal had one shot on target each.
Records
Records set as Arsenal overcome Liverpool
As per Opta, Liverpool have scored just four goals at Anfield in the Premier League this season, their joint-fewest after five home matches in a top-flight campaign (also four in 1913-14 and 2012-13).
Arsenal's 24 points are the most by a team after nine games of a Premier League season since the Gunners themselves in 2022-23 (also 24). Only in 2004-05 and 2007-08 have they ever had more at this stage of a Premier League campaign (25 in both).
Information
Havertz races to 46 Premier League goals
In 172 Premier League appearances, former Chelsea player Havertz owns 46 goals (A20). In nine league matches this season, Havertz owns three goals this season.