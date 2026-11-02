5 best young talents in football world right now

Lamine Yamal has already moved beyond the wonderkid tag and established himself as one of football's most exciting attacking players.

The Barcelona winger combines exceptional close control with acceleration, creativity and an ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. His decision-making in the final third has also improved considerably.

He owns 61 goals in 165 appearances for Barcelona.

With Spain, he has already won European Championships 2024 and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He has 11 goals in 37 matches for Spain.