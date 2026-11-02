5 best young talents in football world right now
What's the story
Football's next generation is already making its presence felt, with several youngsters displaying maturity well beyond their years. From game-changing attackers to technically gifted midfielders, these emerging stars are attracting attention through their performances, consistency and potential. While some have already established themselves at elite clubs, others are rapidly climbing the ranks and could shape the future of the sport.
#1
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona and Spain
Lamine Yamal has already moved beyond the wonderkid tag and established himself as one of football's most exciting attacking players.
The Barcelona winger combines exceptional close control with acceleration, creativity and an ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. His decision-making in the final third has also improved considerably.
He owns 61 goals in 165 appearances for Barcelona.
With Spain, he has already won European Championships 2024 and 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He has 11 goals in 37 matches for Spain.
#2
Desire Doue - PSG and France
Desire Doue is an attacking talent who offers tremendous flexibility across the forward line.
The Frenchman possesses excellent dribbling ability, quick feet and the confidence to take on defenders in crowded areas.
His capacity to operate on either flank or through the middle makes him particularly valuable.
21-year-old Doue has scored 33 goals in 114 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.
He has bagged successful Champions League honors.
For France, he has played 19 games, scoring 4 goals.
#3
Estevao - Chelsea and Brazil
Brazil have produced several outstanding attacking players, and Estevao could be the next major name to emerge from the country.
The Chelsea youngster is blessed with impressive technical skills, quick changes of direction and an ability to create opportunities from seemingly difficult situations.
His left-footed brilliance and attacking instincts make him dangerous around the opposition penalty area.
Chelsea's Estevao has scored 8 goals in 45 appearances for the club.
For Brazil, he has six goals in 14 appearances.
#4
Arda Guler - Real Madrid and Turkey
Arda Guler is among the most technically gifted young midfielders in European football.
The Turkish international possesses an exceptional left foot, allowing him to deliver dangerous passes, attempt long-range efforts and unlock compact defensive structures.
His vision and ability to operate between the lines give Real Madrid another creative dimension.
Guler has made 125 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 21 goals.
For Turkey, he has managed 7 goals in 36 appearances.
#5
Pau Cubrasi - Barcelona and Spain
Modern football demands defenders who can contribute beyond simply stopping opposition attacks, and Pau Cubarsí fits that profile.
The Barcelona centre-back has displayed remarkable composure in possession, impressive reading of the game and the ability to initiate attacks with accurate distribution.
His maturity in defensive situations is particularly encouraging.
Cubrasi has already played 139 games for Barcelona. He has also earned 23 caps for Spain.